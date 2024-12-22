Jasprit Bumrah's record figures to Kumble's 20-year-old masterclass: India’s best bowling performances at MCG

India are looking for a strong performance to try and take a lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but have the tough task of trying to beat Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Bowling will be key with the batting looking shaky, and with the MCG playing as atypically bowler-friendly in recent years, there will be a lot on their shoulders. Jasprit Bumrah has the best figures by an Indian bowler in a Test match at the MCG.

Here are India’s best figures in Test cricket at the MCG.

1. Jasprit Bumrah: 6/33, 2018-19

Jasprit Bumrah has been the player of the series for India thus far in the ongoing series, but he has always been a terror on Australian pitches. On his very first tour, he provided the best ever figures by an Indian bowler at the MCG, taking six wickets for just 33 runs as he dismantled the Australian batting. His effort helped India bowl out Australia for just 151 and set them on their way towards a series-clinching victory.

2. BS Chandrasekhar: 6/52, 1977-78

Part of India’s famous spin quarter, Chandrasekhar was the star of the show as India won their first Test on Australian shores, taking 6/52 in both innings of the Melbourne Test match as India bounced back from losing the first two Test matches of that series. Chandrasekhar spun a web, taking crucial wickets in the first innings to break a strong partnership between Gary Cosier and Craig Serjeant.

His first six-fer helped India establish a lead, while his second saw Australia still struggling to find answers in the fourth innings chase. Chandrasekhar was introduced earlier in the fourth innings, and bowled marathon spells alongside Bishan Singh Bedi. He matched his figures from the first innings as Australia got nowhere close to the target of 387, setting up a historic moment for Indian cricket.

4. Erapalli Prasanna: 6/141, 1967-68

While Prasanna is high on this list, the burgeoning number of runs scored indicates how India’s success runs out. After the batting tamely folding for 173, the hosts were already 191/0 in their response when Prasanna dismissed centurion Bill Lawry. It was a chastening match for India, as Australia’s innings saw three centurions. The match is best remembered for Mansour Ali Khan Pataudi’s twin half-centuries while batting with a pulled hamstring.

5. Anil Kumble: 6/176, 2003-04

Another spinner to close out the list, and another one who conceded a bucketload of runs for his wickets in this match. Up against the finest Australian team ever assembled, Anil Kumble bowled a whopping 51 overs during Australia’s innings. India had batted well thanks to Virender Sehwag’s 195, but had no response to an onslaught of runs by centurion Matthew Hayden and double-centurion Ricky Ponting. India only took four frontline bowlers into this Test, and although Kumble got his six-fer, the mistake was punished by the ruthless Aussies.