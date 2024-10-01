Jasprit Bumrah's startling reaction to 'magician' tag after Kanpur heroics: 'It is easier said than done...'

Jasprit Bumrah may not have been the recipient of the 'Player of the Match' award, but on a pitch that had little or none to offer, the fast bowler single-handedly turned a draw into a sensational victory with his 6 for 67 in just 28 overs against Bangladesh. Bumrah, over the course of his career, has built this reputation snatching the momentum away at any point in the match. The T20 World Cup final is another more recent example. Yet, the India star, who had earned the title of a "magician" by fans, admitted that he rather wants to stay clear of "such adjectives." India's Jasprit Bumrah (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (L) during the fifth and final day of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium(AFP)

"It feels really good," said a startled Bumrah, after India's seven-wicket win in Kanpur on Tuesday, which subsequently ensured a 2-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh, on being called the "magician." He then sheepishly smiled and added: "I don't think about all those adjectives."

The 30-year-old, who picked up five wickets in the opening Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai last month, also opened up on the challenges of bowling on the Kanpur track, where the conditions were unfavourable for the bowlers.

"You use your experience but it is easier said than done, because you have played a lot of cricket and played on different surfaces you find solutions, this wicket was completely different to what we got in Chennai, so quickly communicated with the others and tried to find the best option. I like that challenge when you go against your nature, conditions are not favourable, the wicket is not favourable, how do you get answers, all of these battles I really like. We have played a lot of cricket in India, you understand the nature of the wicket and the SG ball sometimes reverses as well but sometimes because of the humidity you are not able to keep the ball dry, so you find solutions and discuss it with other players as well," he explained.

Bumrah all praise for Akash Deep

India's pace spearhead hailed Akash, who all but sealed his spot in the India Test line-up for the crucial tour of Australia later this year, having picked up five wickets in series against Bangladesh.

"Hecomes up to me quite a lot before a spell and asks me what is happening and what should I do, we have had a lot of interesting conversations, the energy he brings on the ball, he gives his best on the field and when he's bowling, he has got a lot of heart and that is a good sign for us going forward. Hopefully he goes from strength to strength," Bumrah said.