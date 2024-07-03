Jay Shah comes to Indian journalists' rescue in Barbados, arranges flight back to India alongside Rohit Sharma and Co

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah came to rescue the Indian journalists who were stranded in Barbados after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. A day after India's T20 World Cup triumph, Barbados has been on high alert due to the Hurricane Beryl threat since Sunday, June 30. The Indian cricket team stayed longer in Barbados after their incredible T20WC campaign while the country's media professionals were stranded there. Shah has come forward to help the Indian journalists and offered them to fly with the Indian team on the special chartered flight arranged from Barbados to Delhi. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and India's captain Rohit Sharma pose for a picture with the trophy as they celebrate after beating South Africa by 7 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.(ANI )

A special flight of Air India on Wednesday landed at Barbados Airport to ferry home the T20 cricket World Cup champions. The Rohit Sharma-led team is expected to land in New Delhi on Thursday. The charter flight also carries the Indian media, who had gone to the Caribbean to cover the coveted ICC tournament.

Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla provided an update on India's journey from Barbados to Delhi on Wednesday evening.

"Thank God team India is flying back from Barbados this evening to Delhi. Will be reaching tomorrow evening. They were stuck for three days there because of massive hurricane," Shukla wrote on X.

“@BCCI has made all arrangements for safe flight of players back home. BCCI secretary @JayShah (Jay Shah) himself is monitoring the whole situation,” he further added.

Meanwhile, according to the original itinerary, the Indian contingent was to take a flight to the USA from Barbados and then fly to India via the UAE, but after the hurricane caused a two-day delay, the BCCI decided to arrange a charter flight to ensure the entire team and their families reached home together.

Ahead of their departure, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the World Cup Trophy that India bagged with their win against South Africa. "It's coming home", posted BCCI alongside the video.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are expected to land in Delhi on Thursday morning. Several Indian players, including skipper Rohit, posted photos with the World Cup trophy from their flight back to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later felicitate the T20World Champions, but the schedule of that event has not yet been finalised.