Jay Shah stays silent on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's absence from New Zealand T20Is as BCCI release gives no information

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on late Friday night revealed the squad for the impending white-ball series against New Zealand and for the first two Test matches against Australia. The selectors picked a 16-member squad for both the series against New Zealand where India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Among the notable absentees were KL Rahul, from both the squads and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the T20Is. BCCI release explained the reason behind Rahul not being picked, but revealed on information on why Kohli and Rohit were missing out.

"KL Rahul & Axar Patel were unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments," read the BCCI statement that was released on Friday. It also mentioned the reason behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's absence from the two Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. "Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness," it added.

However, there were no mention of Kohli and Rohit, who are both presently part of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. BCCI secretary Jay Shah has also remained tightlipped on their absence.

Earlier last month, a PTI report, before the announcement of the T20I squad for the Sri Lanka series at home, had mentioned that India will name only specialists for the format implying that players like Kohli will be given a break from T20Is.

Kohli was indeed not named for the Sri Lanka T2OIs but had returned for the ODIs. Rohit had however missed owing to his recovery from a finger injury.

"Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit had said after he returned for the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

India will play only two more T20I series this year - both away contests against West Indies in July-August and Australia after the ODI World Cup.

