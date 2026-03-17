Jayawardene torn between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav for Impact Player slot: 'I want to keep him on the field'

Mahela Jayawardene has indicated a shift in plans for Rohit Sharma ahead of IPL 2026, with the Mumbai Indians coach keen to use him actively on the field rather than in a limited Impact Player role like last season. Rohit was largely restricted to batting duties in 2025, sparking debate over his fitness. However, the veteran opener appears to have put in significant work during the off-season and now looks in prime condition, ready to contribute across phases. Though he has stepped away from T20Is, Rohit continues to be a key figure in the MI setup, bringing experience, leadership, and firepower at the top. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are the only two specialist batters in MI line-up (IPL/BCCI)

Jayawardene explained why Rohit was largely used as an Impact Player last season due to fitness niggles, while outlining his intent to have the veteran on the field more regularly in IPL 2026.

“Rohit, the way we managed him last year, obviously he had a few niggles as well, so you just needed to manage that. And the thing is he’s still making a huge impact on the team, whether he’s on the field or not. But definitely this year I want to keep him on the field as much as I can," Jayawardene said at an event.

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The Sri Lanka batting great further shed light on the tactical side of things, explaining how the use of the Impact Player and on-field combinations often depend on bowling rotations, all-rounder flexibility, and the demands of different match situations.

"When we’re rotating the bowlers or using the Impact Player – at which point that impact comes in, the timing and all that – if the other players need to be on the field… because if you look at it, most of our guys are all‑rounders and they do bowl as well. So if the captain needs that option on the field, it’s something I have to look at and discuss depending on the opposition we’re playing," he added.

Rohit and SKY only two specialist batters in MI line-up The MI head coach also highlighted the selection dilemma posed by his all-round-heavy squad, explaining that the availability of multi-skilled players often forces tough calls on batting specialists like Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.

"And because [the Impact Player] is bowling as well, he’s put his hand up and said, ‘I’m available,’ so I can’t take him out. The two guys who are not all‑rounders at the moment are Rohit and Surya, so that leaves me with that decision‑making process. We’ll see how it goes," he added.