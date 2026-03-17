KL Rahul’s IPL 2026 role sparks storm, DC told to resolve conflict: ‘Unclear whether he is happy in Delhi Capitals’

KL Rahul continues to carry star value in the IPL even after falling out of India’s T20I plans. A dependable figure in ODIs and Tests, he has faced questions about his strike rate in the shortest format, which has affected how his IPL performances have been viewed in recent seasons. The former Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants captain has now taken up a role as a wicketkeeper-batter with the Delhi Capitals, without leadership duties, but his batting position last season became a major talking point. The wicketkeeper batter has often expressed his desire to get back into India's T20I side, and the upcoming season of IPL will be extremely crucial for him to present his case in front of selectors. It is unclear where KL Rahul will bat in IPL 2026. (IPL/BCCI)

Meanwhile, former Chennai Super Kings batter Subramaniam Badrinath has raised a key question ahead of IPL 2026, wondering whether Rahul is truly settled at Delhi Capitals after being shuffled around the batting order last season.

"Every year, the batting order is their conundrum, especially where KL Rahul should bat. I believe KL Rahul wants to open the innings. But, on the other side, the team management wants him to bat in the middle order. This seems to be an ongoing conflict. They definitely have to solve this issue. It is unclear whether KL Rahul is happy in DC," Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

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Delhi missed out on a play-offs spot last season by a whisker after they finished 5th on the points table with 15 points. They lost momentum in the second half of the season, allowing the Mumbai Indians (16 points) to pip them in the final phase and finish in the top four.

"Axar Patel entering this IPL in red-hot form" Meanwhile, Badrinath has backed Axar Patel’s leadership credentials ahead of IPL 2026, highlighting the all-rounder’s form and underlining the strength of Delhi Capitals’ pace attack as key factors that could shape their campaign.

"Axar Patel's captaincy has been good and he is entering this IPL in red-hot form. A captain coming into the tournament full of confidence is massive for a team. They have a very good fast-bowling unit with a fully fit Starc and Natarajan. Ngidi has been brilliant with his variations. These three, along with Mukesh, make them a formidable fast-bowling unit. DC are traditionally fast starters, but they have to maintain consistency and play well at the business end of the competition," said Badrinath.