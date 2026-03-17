‘RCB understood not to go behind MI’: Ambati Rayudu's stinging jibe at Virat Kohli’s IPL team sledging approach

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu took a cheeky swipe at Royal Challengers Bengaluru for their on-field sledging, suggesting the defending champions rarely hold back against opponents. However, he pointed out that a few tense run-ins with Mumbai Indians appeared to make them dial down the intensity and rethink their approach against the five-time champions. Ambati Rayudu takes a savage dig at RCB's sledging approach. (IPL Image)

With Virat Kohli at the forefront, RCB have often worn their aggression proudly, celebrating wickets and wins with visible passion. Over the years, that edge has also sparked several flashpoints. Kohli’s clashes with Gautam Gambhir and his heated exchange with Naveen-ul-Haq grabbed plenty of attention. Meanwhile, fiery moments like former RCB pacer Mitchell Starc and MI legend Kieron Pollard confronting each other have gone down as some of the IPL’s most talked-about controversies.

Speaking about sledging in the IPL, Rayudu recalled the culture during his time with Mumbai Indians, where the approach was measured. He explained that the team usually responded only when provoked, and that a few players handled such situations if needed.

In contrast, he took a light dig at RCB, suggesting they tend to be more proactive and often go after opponents without waiting for any trigger.

"When I used to play for MI, the whole dressing room would get together and decide that if someone said something, three to four of us would get behind someone. So people would rarely go after MI players. Only RCB guys get behind everyone. So sometimes things would happen. But then they understood not to go behind them," he said on Star Sports' Cheeky Singles.

“Very rarely sledging is planned” Meanwhile, sharing his personal experience, Rayudu said it was rare when he played; sledging was pre-planned for any team, and it happened automatically on the field when the opposition made the first move.

"Generally, it is on the field. Very rarely is it planned. Until and unless the player has already abused three or four players in the first innings, then all of us get together. Otherwise, it happens automatically on the field," he stated.

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He further opened up on how the Indian team handles sledging, stressing that the side prefers to react rather than provoke and always backs its players when situations escalate on the field.

"We don't sledge everyone. If someone starts something, then we get behind them. Whether we win or lose, we have to get behind that person. We don't start the war, but when it starts, we will finish it. This is India's policy," he said.