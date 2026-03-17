Rahul Dravid stays gentle, polite and grounded as ever after BCCI honours him for 28 years of service to Indian cricket

Rahul Dravid. The name says it all. From 1996 to 2024, he has been central to Indian cricket’s journey. For nearly three decades, the Wall has given everything to the system – first as a player, then as captain, and finally as coach. Few have given back to Indian cricket the way Dravid has. Even during his playing days, he was the ultimate team man, always willing to step up. Need a wicketkeeper? Dravid would do it. Need someone to open on bouncy South African pitches? Dravid was the answer. Short of a sixth bowling option? He would roll his arms over without hesitation. From left: BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia, Rahul Dravid and ex-prez Roger Binny (Amit)

It was only fitting, then, that Dravid was recognised for his selfless contribution to both the country and the game that shaped him. True to his nature, Dravid remained as gracious and humble as ever while reflecting on his nearly three-decade-long journey with Indian cricket.

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“I am very grateful to receive this award. The earlier recipients of this award are some of the greatest legends of the game in our country. It's the people I have looked up to, admired, and been great inspirations to me as a player, as a coach, and in all the other things I've been involved in Indian cricket. So, it's a great privilege. I’m very grateful for that honour, very humbled and very appreciative of the fact that I've been able to be involved in Indian cricket for such a long time. Since the time I was a young boy, probably playing under-15 cricket for the first time, till today, I’m very grateful for the opportunities that I've had,” Dravid said after being conferred the BCCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

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“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be part of Indian cricket – first as a junior, benefiting from the BCCI’s grassroots system, and the opportunities it gave me to develop my game. I then went on to play first-class cricket for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy, spending four to five years in domestic cricket before making it to the Indian team. I had the privilege of representing India for 16 years, an experience that helped me grow immensely, both as a cricketer and as a person.”

Dravid began his India career in 1996 alongside Sourav Ganguly at Lord’s. While he missed out on a hundred on debut, Dravid went on to become the backbone of India’s batting over the next decade and more. Despite early questions over his ODI credentials, Dravid finished with over 10,000 runs in both Tests and ODIs, cementing his status as one of India’s greatest. As captain, he led India to a historic Test series win in England after 21 years, a triumph in the West Indies after 35 years, and their maiden Test victory in South Africa, beating the Proteas in Johannesburg in 2006.

No off days for Rahul Dravid After retiring from international cricket in 2012, Dravid quickly transitioned into a mentoring role, shaping the careers of several India Under-19 and India A players while also heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He was appointed head coach of the Indian team in November 2021 and guided India to their first ICC title in 13 years, clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Even after retirement, it’s been nearly 14 years now, almost as long as my playing career for India, but I’ve been fortunate to stay connected to the game. Coaching, working with junior teams, and being involved at the academy have given me a wide range of experiences. It’s also made me deeply appreciative of the many people who shape Indian cricket. Over the 30 years I’ve been part of it, I’ve seen the game grow into a true powerhouse, both on and off the field. That journey has been built on the sacrifices of countless individuals – administrators, coaches, and, of course, the many great players who have represented the country,” mentioned Dravid.