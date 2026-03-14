BCCI to honour Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny, Mithali Raj with Lifetime Achievement accolade: Full list of Naman Awards

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced that Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny will be conferred with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the upcoming Naman Awards on Sunday, March 15. On the other hand, former women's team captain Mithali Raj will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Women, recognising her extraordinary contribution to the growth and global stature of women’s cricket in India. The BCCI will be awarding Rahul Dravid with the lifetime achievement award. (PTI)

Speaking of Binny, he was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, helping India win the competition for the very first time. He was also part of the 1985 World Championship of Cricket-winning team. He is also the first Indian cricketer to open both the bowling and the batting in the same ODI. After his playing career, he served Indian cricket as the coach of the U19 team, guiding the colts to victory in the 2000 edition of the tournament. He later served as a national selector from 2012 to 2016 and played an important role in shaping the composition of the Indian team during a significant phase in the game’s evolution. He also served as the 36th President of the BCCI from 2022 to 2025.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill can't keep calm as India reach top of the world by defending T20 World Cup title Speaking of Dravid, his contribution to the game can never be forgotten and is second to none. His international playing career was built on a batting technique straight out of the manual; he scored over 24,000 international runs, being the lynch pin of India’s batting line-up in Tests and ODIs for more than a decade. Under his captaincy, India also won a Test series in the West Indies and England.

Following his playing career, Dravid went through the grind, helping shape the future of Indian cricket. As Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), he played a pivotal role in mentoring young cricketers and helping build a robust pipeline of talent for the senior teams. He also guided the team to the U19 World Cup win in 2018. In 2021, he then took over as the head coach of the senior men's team, and his biggest achievement came in 2024, when India ended the ICC title drought by winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados.

Speaking about Mithali, she is inarguably the greatest women's cricketer to come out of India. As the highest run scorer in women’s ODIs with 7805 runs at an average of 50.68, she set benchmarks that transformed the perception of women’s cricket in India and inspired countless young girls to take up the sport.

Shubman Gill is also to be awarded It is worth noting that the annual Naman Awards recognise exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic and age-group cricket in India. This year, the awards will be handed out for outstanding performances during the 2024-256 season.

India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for the 2024–25 season for the second time. Smriti Mandhana will be given the Best International Cricketer (Women) award for the fifth time in her career.

Ayush Mhatre of Mumbai will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All- Rounder in Domestic Limited Overs Competitions for the 2024–25 season, while Vidarbha’s Harsh Dubey will receive the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All- Rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the 2024–25 season.

The Naman Awards 2026 will also witness the felicitation of all five ICC trophy-winning Indian teams - Women's U19 World Cup 2025, Men's U19 World Cup 2026, Champions Trophy 2025, Women's World Cup 2025 and the Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Here's the full list of BCCI Naman awards for 2024-25 Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25 - Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25 (Sr Women One Day) - Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Pritam Raj (Bihar)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19)Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 - Plate Group - Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 - Plate Group - Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - R Jashwanth Shreeram (Pondicherry)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Suchith J (Nagaland)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Elite Group - Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 - Plate Group - Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25 - Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25 - Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25 - Mumbai Cricket Association

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2023-24 - Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha)

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals 2024-25 Women - Deepti Sharma

Highest Run-Getter in One Day Internationals 2024-25 Women - Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Women - Shree Charani

Best International Debut in 2024-25 - Men - Harshit Rana

Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Women - Smriti Mandhana

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 - Men - Shubman Gill

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny

BCCI Life Time Achievement Award For Women - Mithali Raj