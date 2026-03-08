Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill can't keep calm as India reach top of the world by defending T20 World Cup title

“Champions. Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind,” Kohli wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

World domination is complete. Suryakumar Yadav's India annihilated New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, winning the tournament for the third time. The Men in Blue became the first team to win the competition on home soil and also defend the title. The summit clash turned into a no-contest as India dominated the Black Caps and emerged triumphant by 96 runs. Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan hit half-centuries as India posted more than 250 runs on the board. Jasprit Bumrah then returned with four wickets as the Kiwis were bundled out for 159 in 19 overs.

“So proud of our team. Winning a World Cup for India is the dream, and you've made the entire nation proud. Congratulations, boys,” Shubman Gill wrote on Instagram Stories.

How the match panned out The T20 World Cup 2026 final saw New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The hosts made the Black Caps rue this decision as the defending champions hammered 255/5 in 20 overs, owing to Samson (89), Abhishek (52), and Kishan (54).

James Neesham turned the complexion of the innings after he took three wickets in an over, dismissing Samson, Kishan and Suryakumar in the same over. However, Shivam Dube stepped up in the end, playing a valuable cameo of 26 runs off 8 balls, taking India's score past the 250-run mark.

New Zealand were never in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jasprit Bumrah returned with four wickets while Axar Patel took three, and in the end, the Kiwis were bundled out for 159.

The summit clash was also attended by ICC chairman Jay Shah, former India captains Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. In the end, the day turned out to be truly special for the hosts.