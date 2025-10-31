Jemimah Rodrigues almost missed her big moment for India, was 'taking a shower' when a masterstroke turned it all around

Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the match-winner and difference maker for India in their action-packed semifinal victory against Australia at the Women's World Cup 2025, in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Jemimah was promoted to No. 3 in the batting order, ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur, after opener Shafali Verma departed early. Shafali lost her wicket in the second over of the run-chase, leaving for 10 off five balls and India in a spot of bother at 13/1. What a knock, Jemimah Rodrigues.(AFP)

Coming in early to bat than usual, Jemimah first tried to steady the ship with Smriti Mandhana. But even Mandhana faltered and was dismissed in the 10th over to Kim Garth, after registering 24 off 24 balls. However, Harmanpreet's arrival saw Jemimah find her mojo, as the pair stitched together a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Speaking after the match, Jemimah revealed that her promotion to No. 3 wasn’t pre-planned. In fact, she was in the middle of a shower when the batting order was suddenly reshuffled.

"I thought I was going to bat at No. 5. I was taking a shower and when the discussion was happening, I told them 'let me know.' Just five minutes before entering I learnt I would be at No. 3. But I didn't think about me. It was not for me to prove a point, it was just to win the match for India because we have always lost in crunch situations. So I wanted to stay till the end to take us through," she said.

A similar "shower story" unfolded during the 1983 World Cup, when India’s men’s team found themselves reeling at 9 for 4 against Zimbabwe. Kapil Dev, who had just finished winning the toss and was taking a shower, was suddenly summoned to the crease after the top order’s collapse, and went on to rescue India with a historic, match-winning 175 not out.

Kapil won the toss and opted to bat, but India endured a proper top-order collapse, as openers Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth were dismissed for ducks. Mohinder Amarnath (5), Sandeep Patil (1) and Yashpal Sharma (9) registered single-digit scores. Kapil's 175* was key as India managed to reach 266/8 in 60 overs. Chasing 261, Zimbabwe crumbled for 235 in 57 overs, with Madan Lal striking thrice for India. Meanwhile, Roger Binny took two wickets.

Just like Kapil, Jemimah's knock proved pivotal. She remained unbeaten with a knock of 127* off 134 balls, packed with 14 fours, as India reached 341/5 in 48.3 overs, in their chase of 339 runs. Harmanpreet registered 89 off 88 balls, consisting of 10 fours and two sixes.