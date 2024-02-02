 Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score: Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score: Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM
Live

Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score: Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Feb 02, 2024 08:41 AM IST
OPEN APP

Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM

Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur

Jharkhand squad -
Aryaman Sen, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Aditya Singh, Anukul Roy, ...Read More Ashish Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Pankaj Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Varun Aaron
Manipur squad -
Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Narisingh Yadav, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam

Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score, Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024
Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score, Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2024 08:41 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Jharkhand vs Manipur Match Details
    Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Jharkhand and Manipur to be held at Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Jharkhand Manipur Ranji Trophy 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On