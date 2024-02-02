Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score: Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 09:30 AM

Venue : Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur



Jharkhand squad -

Aryaman Sen, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Saurabh Tiwary, Vikash Vishal, Virat Singh, Aditya Singh, Anukul Roy, ...Read More Ashish Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Pankaj Kumar, Rahul Shukla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Sushant Mishra, Varun Aaron

Manipur squad -

Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Nitesh Sedai, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Narisingh Yadav, Prafullomani Singh, Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Rex Rajkumar, Ronald Longjam

Jharkhand vs Manipur Live Score, Match 78 of Ranji Trophy, 2024