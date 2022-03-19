Jhulan Goswami joins Mithali Raj in elite list with massive ODI record in Women's World Cup game against Australia

Veteran India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has become just the second player after captain Mithali Raj to make 200 appearances in women's ODIs. Saturday's World Cup match against Australia is Goswami's 200th of her career. The 39-year-old Jhulan had earlier become the first player to take 250 wickets in women's ODIs.

Mithali, on the other hand, is making her 230th ODI appearance. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards previous held the record for most ODI appearances before Mithali and Jhulan went past her. Among active players, South Africa's Mignon du Preez is closest to the pair, having played 150 matches.

India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022

Jhulan is representing India in her fifth Women's World Cup edition, having made her debut in the tournament in 2005.

Goswami had become the highest wicket-taker in Womens' WCs by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India. The bowler, thus, lead the chart ahead of Fullston (39 wickets), England duo of Carole Hodges (37 wickets) and Claire Taylor (36) and another Australian in Cathryn Fitzpatrick (33).

Against England, Goswami trapped Beaumont in front of stumps to pick her 250th ODI wicket. However, India had an uninspiring outing with the bat in the game, as the side was bowled out on merely 134 in 36.2 overs. Smriti Mandhana top-scored for the side with 35 runs.

Megha Sharma and Jhulan Goswami picked the early wickets for India in England's lowly run-chase.