'Jio also starts from J': Ex-IND opener's hilarious take on Mumbai Indians buying Jhye Richardson in IPL auction

In the 2023 IPL auction on Friday, Australia's Cameron Green (INR 17.5 crore) and Jhye Richardson (INR 1.5 crore) were the most expensive buys for Mumbai Indians. Green in fact, emerged as the second most expensive player in the history of the cricket extravaganza. While England's Sam Curran broke the bank as he was purchased for a jaw-dropping amount of INR 18.50 crore and became the most expensive buy ever.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Richardson being a bowler, he joined the likes of Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Behrendorff who were earlier retained by MI ahead of the auction. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra pointed a similarity in the names of these bowlers which begins with the letter 'J'. On his YouTube channel, Chopra hilariously compared it to 'Jio' another brand owned by MI owners.

ALSO READ: 'Three figures are just a number for me': Pant's straightforward response on 'nervous 90s' question after 93-run knock

"Jio also starts from 'J' and with the likes of Jhye, Jofra, Jason and Jasprit, we realized that if your name starts with 'J' and you can bowl fast, Mumbai Indians might come looking for you," said Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As franchise owners tussled for laying their hands on all-rounders, Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore. Among specialist batters, England's Harry Brook got sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for a hefty sum of INR 13.25 crore. He seemed to have been rewarded for slamming three centuries in the recently concluded Test series against Pakistan.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 team: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON