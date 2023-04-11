JioCinema lightens the mood as intense IPL 2023 kicks off

What’s sport without a bit of good humour in it, especially when they are memes which have created ripples both, in the past as well as present. And as the IPL nears us, JioCinema rolled out a series of witty posts in the lead up to the intense competition on offer. The IPL’s newest digital rights holder flexed its meme game to talk about their digital-first offerings, ranging from free streaming to 4K quality. Memes galore. (Release)

Being a sport and philosophical at the same time, JioCinema’s below post has been highly appreciated.

In the build up to the 16th season of the league, JioCinema even made their own version of Drake’s popular meme from the song ‘Sticky’. They got Mr. IPL and JioCinema expert, Suresh Raina to put his own spin on it. The post did roaringly well putting the TV vs digital debate to bed for good.

The brand went ahead and carved out their own versions of equally new and old trending memes which amplified their exclusive 4K streaming feature for the IPL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON