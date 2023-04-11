Home / Cricket / JioCinema lightens the mood as intense IPL 2023 kicks off

JioCinema lightens the mood as intense IPL 2023 kicks off

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 11, 2023 07:59 PM IST

Being a sport and philosophical at the same time, JioCinema’s below post has been highly appreciated.

What’s sport without a bit of good humour in it, especially when they are memes which have created ripples both, in the past as well as present. And as the IPL nears us, JioCinema rolled out a series of witty posts in the lead up to the intense competition on offer. The IPL’s newest digital rights holder flexed its meme game to talk about their digital-first offerings, ranging from free streaming to 4K quality.

Memes galore. (Release)
Memes galore. (Release)

Being a sport and philosophical at the same time, JioCinema’s below post has been highly appreciated.

In the build up to the 16th season of the league, JioCinema even made their own version of Drake’s popular meme from the song ‘Sticky’. They got Mr. IPL and JioCinema expert, Suresh Raina to put his own spin on it. The post did roaringly well putting the TV vs digital debate to bed for good.

The brand went ahead and carved out their own versions of equally new and old trending memes which amplified their exclusive 4K streaming feature for the IPL.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl
ipl
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out