J&K pacer Umar Nazir reveals why he didn't celebrate Rohit Sharma's wicket after dismissing him for 3 on Ranji return

For Umar Nazir Mir, dismissing India captain Rohit Sharma was a dream come true but also a bittersweet moment. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer rattled Mumbai with a sensational spell of 4/41 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai. Among his scalps was the prized wicket of Rohit Sharma, playing his first Ranji Trophy match since 2015.

Despite the significance of the dismissal, Umar a self-confessed Rohit Sharma fan, refrained from celebrating. “The first thought in my mind was...I did not celebrate, as a fan of Rohit Sharma. I know he is something, even though I dismissed him. I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma,” he admitted after the day’s play.

The 31-year-old pacer utilized the fresh, moisture-laden surface expertly, moving the ball off the seam and generating extra bounce. Rohit, who struggled to find rhythm, was undone by a delivery that reared up just short of a good length, resulting in a tame dismissal for 3 runs off 19 balls.

“When you dismiss an international player, it is always a prized wicket. There was some help from the surface, I tried to bowl in right areas. Rohit Sharma is a big name and his wicket was important for us and for me, personally, as well,” Umar added.

Umar's impressive outing

The bowler's impressive spell also accounted for Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane (12), Shivam Dube (0), and Hardik Tamore (7), leaving the defending champions reeling. Reflecting on his performance, Umar emphasized that the key was consistency and control. “A good ball is a good ball against any player, you don’t look at the stature of the player, but Rohit Sharma’s wicket is a big one, I am happy,” he said.

The pacer, who was part of the J&K team that famously beat Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium a decade ago, expressed pride in the opportunity to compete against a star-studded line-up. “(Even) if we win this game, it would be a proud moment because India's captain is playing in the opposition,” he said.

Unfazed by the challenge of bowling to a Mumbai side brimming with Indian internationals like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur, Umar remained calm. “I slept off at 10pm last night and woke up around 7am and I was relaxed,” he revealed with a smile.