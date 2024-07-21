Joe Root equals Smith and Williamson's tally: ENG maestro scripts history with 32nd century in 2nd Test vs WI

Premier England batter Joe Root registered his name in the record books with a sublime century against West Indies in the second Test. Root continued his terrific form with the bat and smashed his 32nd Test century to move up in the tally of most tons in the longest format. The former England captain hit 122 runs off 178 balls laced with ten boundaries. He brought up his century in style with a boundary and equalled Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Steve Waugh's tally of 32 Test tons. Joe Root slammed his 32nd Test century.(AP)

Root enjoys batting against West Indies as he joined other English legends in the list of most Test tons versus the Windies.

Most Test 100s for England vs West Indies

6 - Colin Cowdrey

6 - Alan Lamb

6 - Andrew Strauss

6 - Alastair Cook

6 - Joe Root*

The English star has been one of the most consistent performers in red-ball cricketing over the past few years as he took 260 innings to reach 32 Test centuries.

Most innings taken to 32 Test hundreds

273 - Alastair Cook

261 - Rahul Dravid

260 - Joe Root*

251 - Steve Waugh

235 - M Jayawardene

He also got past Shivnarine Chandrapaul in the tally of most runs in Test cricket and currently stands at the eighth spot.

Most runs in Test cricket

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 100 Sachin Tendulkar 200 329 33 15921 248* 53.78 54.04 51 Ricky Ponting 168 287 29 13378 257 51.85 58.72 41 Jacques Kallis 166 280 40 13289 224 55.37 45.97 45 Rahul Dravid 164 286 32 13288 270 52.31 42.51 36 Alastair Cook 161 291 16 12472 294 45.35 46.95 33 Kumar Sangakkara 134 233 17 12400 319 57.4 54.19 38 Brian Lara 131 232 6 11953 400* 52.88 60.51 34 Joe Root 142* 260 22 11940 254 56.63 56.54 32 Shivnarine ChanderPaul 164 280 49 11867 203* 51.37 43.31 30

Root reached the mark with a lovely cover drive off Alzarri Joseph's delivery which raced away for a boundary as he celebrated it in style.

Meanwhile, Root's 122-run knock ended when he drove Jason Holder straight to Kirk McKenzie at the cover.

Harry Book was another centurion for England in the innings as he scored 109 runs off 132 balls which elmbished with 13 fours. It was his fifth Test ton and first on home soil. He shared a crucial 189-run partnership with Root to put England in the driver's seat.

Brook was caught by wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva off Seales, and Ben Stokes (eight) and Jamie Smith (six) were dismissed shortly before lunch.

England finished their innings with 425 runs and set a formidable 385-run target in front of West Indies.