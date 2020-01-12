e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Joe Root misses training with stomach bug ahead of third Test against South Africa

Joe Root misses training with stomach bug ahead of third Test against South Africa

South Africa vs England: Joe Root will probably be placed in quarantine and given time to recover in the hope that he will be at the toss on Thursday.

cricket Updated: Jan 12, 2020 14:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Port Elizabeth
England's Joe Root during the 2nd Test against South Africa
England's Joe Root during the 2nd Test against South Africa(REUTERS)
         

England captain Joe Root did not train on Sunday after being laid low by a stomach bug, a potential blow to the tourists with the third test against South Africa starting at St George’s Park on Thursday.

Root, who also felt unwell during the first test, is one of 17 England players and support staff who have been hit by a flu-like bug on what has been dubbed the ‘cursed tour’, according to a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Opening batsman Rory Burns and veteran seamer James Anderson have already returned home through injury.

Root will probably be placed in quarantine and given time to recover in the hope that he will be at the toss on Thursday.

Should he not be fit, his place in the side is likely to be taken by Jonny Bairstow.

South Africa won the first test of the four-match series in Pretoria by 107 runs, before England bounced back to claim the second in Cape Town by 189 runs.

