Joe Root names the ‘most complete player’ in Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson trio

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:15 IST

India captain Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best players of the modern-day cricket. Kohli has scored 70 international hundreds so far in his career, and he has already shattered several records in all three formats of the game. Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, and is also one of the most successful captains in the game at the moment.

But Kohli often faces comparisons from former Australia captain Steve Smith, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and England captain Joe Root - who all together are regarded as ‘The Big four’ of cricket.

“You’re looking at three of the greatest players ( the game has seen,” Root said in an interaction with The Analyst’s Virtual Cricket Club.

“They’re three brilliant people to watch play and learn from. I’m not sure I’d put myself in their bracket, to be honest,” he added.

Root further went on to regard Kohli as the most complete player out of all three - Virat, Steve and Kane.

“Virat is probably the most complete player out of the three of them across formats. His ability to chase things down in the limited-overs format and to pace it as well as he does as often as he does and be not out at the end is extraordinary,” Root said.

“He’s got a very good all-round game but you wouldn’t say he’s weaker against spin or pace,” he added.

Root, meanwhile, has high expectations from England’s limited-overs stalwarts Buttler who is yet to reach the same high in test cricket.

Kohli-led RCB will face CSK on Sunday in IPL 2020.