'Gavaskar had it. Sachin had it. Lara too': Joe Root the most fitting to scale the pinnacle; former cricketers bow down

Joe Root has had a remarkable last four years in Tests. The right-handed batter has scored 21 hundreds over the course of the last four years, and as a result, he is now inching towards Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of most Test runs. The former England captain scored 150 against India on Day 3 of the Manchester Test, becoming the second-highest run-scorer in the longest format. In one single innings, Root went past Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting. Joe Root scored 150 against India in the first innings of the Manchester Test(PTI)

Root, who now has more than 13,000 runs in Tests, helped England consolidate their position in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as the hosts extended their lead to 186 by stumps on Day 3.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has now put Joe Root in the same league as Sachin, Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara, saying all these batters have one common “quality of greatness” as they knew how to get a century in good batting conditions.

“One quality of greatness I have seen from close quarters is to get a Test 100 almost at will in good batting conditions. Gavaskar had it. Sachin had it. Lara too & yes, Joe Root,” Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Joe Root scored 150 runs before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. He faced 248 balls, and his innings included 14 boundaries as well. The former England captain was also involved in two 100-run stands with Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes.

Lesson for all youngsters

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif also praised Root, saying his dedication towards Test cricket is a lesson for all youngsters.

Also Read: A giant Virat Kohli slump in form the only way to stop Joe Root from breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Test world record

“Joe Root keeps scoring runs. His commitment to test cricket should be a lesson for all youngsters playing the game,” Kaif said.

This is Joe Root's second century in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, after having previously gone past the three-figure mark in the Lord's Test. He now has 12 Test tons against India.

Root has the most Test centuries against India, going past Steve Smith's tally of 11.

Speaking of the Manchester Test, England's score read 544/7 at stumps on Day 3, with the hosts extending their lead to 186. Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson are unbeaten on 77 and 21, respectively.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 358 in the first innings. Ben Stokes took his first five-wicket haul in eight years for England.