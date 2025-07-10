Joe Root refuses to fall into Jasprit Bumrah's verbal trap after umpire turns down loud appeal: 'He just asked Root...'

Right at the start of the final session of the first day's play at Lord's, Ravindra Jadeja gave India the breakthrough when he removed a gritty Ollie Pope on 44. The momentum was back in India's favour after Pope shared an unbeaten session with Joe Root previously, and Shubman Gill made no delay in bringing back his prime bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, into the attack. From the outset, Bumrah had troubled the English batters, although without a wicket at the time, and Gill firmly believed the bowler would bring another key wicket. India's Jasprit Bumrah looks at England's Joe Root after bowling (Action Images via Reuters)

With Joe Root settled on 56 and anchoring England’s innings confidently after lunch, a dramatic moment unfolded as he bowled at the English batter in the 51st over. Bumrah sent down a 135 kmph bouncer that seemed to kiss some part of Root's bat on its way through to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

The ball reared up towards Root’s head as he attempted a pull but seemed to miss. Jurel was immediately convinced there had been an edge, throwing in a passionate appeal. Umpire Sharfuddoula wasn’t moved, and Gill, after a long think and a few chats, eventually signalled against going upstairs. But the theatre didn’t end there.

As Bumrah turned and made his way back to the bowling mark, a moment of on-field chat was picked up on the stump mic.

“He just asked Root, ‘Did you hit it?’ on his way back to the run-up,” Ravi Shastri revealed on commentary.

“Root said, ‘I don’t know’.”

The replays eventually confirmed that Root hadn't hit the ball.

At the time, Root was joined by Harry Brook as England steered past the 150-run mark after an early double strike from Nitish Kumar Reddy had removed both openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, in the same over. England, who won the toss and opted to bat on a sunny Lord’s morning, had looked solid through the afternoon, with Root controlling the tempo.

India’s bowling attack, spearheaded by the returning Bumrah, stayed patient, generating bounce and movement, with Bumrah eventually castling Harry Brook to strike England's fourth wicket.

Root stays strong

The English batter, who showed glimpses of his class throughout the opening two Tests, failed to convert his starts into big scores but looks settled on the slow Lord's surface. At the time of writing this copy, he was inching closer to his century, batting at 71 off 141 deliveries.