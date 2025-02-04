Joe Root says ODI series against India ideal preparation for Champions Trophy

As England gear up for their highly anticipated Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan, Joe Root expressed confidence that the upcoming three-match ODI series against India will provide the perfect opportunity for the team to solidify their preparations. England batter Joe Root(PTI)

With the Champions Trophy starting on February 19, Root sees the India series as an important stepping stone to building momentum. Root, one of England's most experienced players, emphasized that the series will be "really useful" in helping the team gel together and find the right balance before the tournament.

"When you commit to doing something, you want to see it through and be there for the whole tournament, but at the same time, playing for England and international cricket is always the pinnacle of the sport," Root said. "And leading into the Champions Trophy, three ODIs will be really useful for us to be together as a group and try and get us in a really good place before we head into that tournament."

Root’s comments come at a crucial time as England looks to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series against India. The squad, under the leadership of Jos Buttler and the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum, will be eager to put their best foot forward in the 50-over format, where the "Bazball" approach, led by McCullum, will look to make its mark for the first time in ODIs.

Root, who last represented England during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, brings a wealth of experience to the team. Having played 171 ODIs, he has accumulated over 6,500 runs at an average of 47.60, including 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries, making him a key player in the lineup.

As England focuses on strengthening their game, they will be eager to test their squad against India in these three ODIs, hoping to enter the Champions Trophy with the right blend of form and confidence. The England squad for the series and Champions Trophy includes a mix of seasoned internationals and rising stars, including Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Mark Wood, and Root, among others.

With the tournament fast approaching, all eyes will be on England’s performance in these ODIs, with Root hopeful that the team will head into the Champions Trophy in "a really good place."