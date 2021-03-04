Jofra Archer not picked because of injury, Ben Stokes playing 4th Test with stomach upset

A right elbow injury ruled Jofra Archer out of the fourth Test against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while Ben Stokes is playing with a stomach upset, informed ECB on Thursday.

It was a bit of a surprise when England decided to play only three specialist bowlers in the fourth Test, picking batsman Dan Lawrence in place Jofra Archer who had played in the day-night Test but as it turned out Archer was forced to sit due to an injury.

Archer had missed the second Test in Chennai due to the same issue.

"Jofra Archer is not playing in this Test match due to his ongoing right elbow issue. The ECB medical team will provide an update in due course," read an update from the England cricket board.

"Ben Stokes has had an upset stomach, the same issue that has affected other members the touring party. It is not expected to keep him off the field," it said.





Archer returned to play the third Test in which he picked up a wicket.

Stokes was England’s top-scorer with fine 55 on day one of the final Test. The rest of the England batsmen once again struggled against India spinner Axar Patel, who sneered four wickets for 68 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/47) and pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/45) also did a great job with the ball as India bowled England out for 205 after losing the toss.

India are leading the series 2-1 and need just a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand to be held in June.