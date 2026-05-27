Jofra Archer vs Travis Head, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs SRH traps: IPL 2026 Eliminator set for chaos

In the build-up to Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, the spotlight was firmly on the two best bowling attacks of IPL 2026. The Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals could not be more different. SRH will take on RR on May 27 in IPL 2026 Eliminator

This clash is likely to be decided almost entirely in the powerplay, where the battle between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma could dictate the entire game.

How could the Eliminator be decided? Plan A, B or C for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? In two meetings against SRH this season, Sooryavanshi has produced two extremes, a duck in Hyderabad and a 36-ball century in Jaipur. There has been no middle ground.

And Pat Cummins knows exactly what happens if the teenager settles in. That is why the SRH captain admitted before the match that his side has been forced into thinking beyond just their primary plans.

It now seems unlikely that SRH will hand Praful Hinge the new ball against Sooryavanshi again in New Chandigarh. Cummins himself could instead take responsibility with a blueprint borrowed directly from Mohsin Khan, the only bowler to consistently trouble Sooryavanshi this season.

The method is simple: angle short balls into the body, cramp him for room and force him into rushed pull or hook shots. Cummins is ideally suited for that role.

The SRH captain bowled only four deliveries to Sooryavanshi in Jaipur. The first disappeared for six over midwicket after Cummins tried a short-ball trap with a deep midwicket in place. He repeated the plan next ball and almost created a chance, but Hinge failed to commit to the catch.

Cummins will also likely preserve overs for the death phase, where he has been exceptional this season, conceding at just 5.66 runs per over.

Against Jaiswal, meanwhile, SRH have consistently attacked the channel outside off stump. Eshan Malinga dismissed him in Jaipur, while Sakib Hussain removed him in Hyderabad using similar methods.

SRH may also rethink Hinge’s overall role in the game. Harshal Patel could become a key option instead. He has picked up 11 wickets in New Chandigarh at an average of 16.63, and his variations could prove dangerous against Rajasthan’s middle-order, which has shown vulnerability against cutters and slower deliveries. The one exception has been Riyan Parag. But even he has fallen three times to Harshal in T20 cricket.

How will Jofra Archer be used? This could be Rajasthan’s biggest tactical dilemma. Archer has been their only reliable powerplay weapon this season, with 11 wickets at an economy of 9.28 and a strike rate of 15.8.

Naturally, RR will turn to him again against SRH’s explosive top-order.

Archer has already dismissed both Head and Abhishek once this season. But the overall matchup numbers remain intimidating. Head strikes at over 160 against him in T20 cricket, while Abhishek’s strike rate climbs above 177.

Then comes Ishan Kishan, who has historically dominated Archer and averages 90 against him in T20s.

Rajasthan’s ideal strategy is straightforward: use Archer in aggressive short bursts inside the powerplay, where his pace and hard lengths can still force mistakes even from ultra-attacking batters.

Head has fallen to Archer three times in six T20 innings, while Abhishek too struggled against him in their first meeting this season.

Why RR will need Jadeja at his best That Kishan concern, however, could be eased by Ravindra Jadeja, who also matches up well against Heinrich Klaasen.

Kishan and Klaasen have been SRH’s two most consistent batters this season and among the league’s strongest players against spin. Yet both have historically struggled against Jadeja.

Kishan has managed only 37 runs off him across eight IPL innings at a strike rate of 116, while Klaasen strikes at just 100 against the left-arm spinner and has been dismissed once by him.

The concern for Rajasthan, however, remains Jadeja’s fitness.

He has been nursing an injury, played only as an Impact Player in the previous match against Mumbai Indians and bowled just two overs.

But if Rajasthan are to slow SRH’s middle-over momentum, they will need Jadeja fully fit and heavily involved.