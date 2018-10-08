Jonty Rhodes compares Matthew Hayden’s injury to Tamil Nadu’s coast

Former Australian opening batsman Matthew Hayden recently said he has “dodged a bullet” after suffering a fractured bone in his neck and serious facial injuries while surfing at the weekend.

The 46-year-old was surfing with his son in south of Brisbane and said on his Instagram account on Saturday that he came off second best with a “Straddie back bank” and that it was “game over for a few days”.

He posted a second message on Sunday with a photograph of him in a neck brace and nasty abrasions on his forehead.

Former South African player Jonty Rhodes it seems has seen the funny side in this incident and posted a comment on Hayden’s picture, comparing his injuries to the map of Tamil Nadu. “@haydos359 is that a map of The Tamil Nadu coast u are wearing on your forehead? Real commitment buddy!!! Some of us softies take the easy option and just get tattoos!!”

Jonty Rhodes’ comment on Matthew Hayden’s photograph (Instagram)

Hayden has had a long standing relationship with the state of Tamil Nadu, ever since he started playing in the Indian Premier League for the Channi Super Kings. He has time and again come back to India and has also been part of Star Sports’ commentary team for the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Hayden’s injury has left him bed ridden. The former Aussie opener earlier wrote -

“Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet,” he wrote referring to injuries to his cervical vertebrae.

“Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie (Stradbroke Island) who have been so supportive.

“Thank you everyone. On the road to recovery.”

The burly Hayden retired in 2009 as one of cricket’s leading opening batsmen, scoring 8625 runs with 30 centuries from 103 Tests at an average of 50.73.

He held the world record score for a Test innings with his knock of 380 against Zimbabwe in October 2003 before West Indies great Brian Lara surpassed it with 400 not out six months later.

Hayden also formed a formidable opening partnership with current Australia coach Justin Langer, combining for 5655 Test runs as an opening pair, which is second only to the vaunted West Indies duo of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, who accumulated 6482 runs at the top of the batting order.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 20:04 IST