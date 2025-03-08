Jonty Rhodes defies age in jaw-dropping fielding effort, brings fans to feet with superhuman diving save at IML

Even at 55, Jonty Rhodes continues to defy logic with his extraordinary fielding skills. Widely regarded as the greatest fielder the cricketing world has ever seen, the South African legend rolled back the years with a stunning effort in the International Masters League, proving that age has done little to diminish his sharp reflexes and athleticism. Jonty Rhodes produced a brilliant effort on the boundary line in the IML 2025(IML T20)

Facing an onslaught from a dominant Australian batting lineup, Rhodes grabbed the spotlight in a match where Shane Watson once again ran the show. The former Aussie all-rounder, fresh off a century against India, repeated the feat against South Africa, powering his side to a mammoth total of 260. But amid the flurry of boundaries and sixes, it was Rhodes’ brilliance in the field that left spectators in awe.

On the third delivery of the 19th over, Watson unleashed a full-blooded drive down the ground, seemingly destined for the boundary. Positioned at long-off, Rhodes had other ideas.

In a flash, he sprinted to his right, covering remarkable ground before launching into a full-stretch dive. With impeccable timing, he managed to get a firm hand on the ball, stopping it from reaching the ropes.

Watch:

This was not the first time in the tournament that Rhodes had stunned with his fielding exploits. Just days earlier, in a clash against India, he produced another brilliant fielding effort that left fans and fellow cricketers impressed.

Australia Masters cruise to big win

However, despite Rhodes’ heroics, South Africa struggled to keep Australia in check. Watson’s century set the platform for a dominant performance, and their bowlers ensured the Proteas remained on the back foot.

Chasing 261, South Africa’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, as it was bowled out for just 123. This was Australia's second win on the trot in the tournament, as Watson's men make a comeback in the points table after remaining winless in the first two matches.