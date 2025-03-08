Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jonty Rhodes defies age in jaw-dropping fielding effort, brings fans to feet with superhuman diving save at IML

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Jonty Rhodes showed why he's regarded as among the greatest fielders in cricket, displaying his sharp reflexes even at 55.

Even at 55, Jonty Rhodes continues to defy logic with his extraordinary fielding skills. Widely regarded as the greatest fielder the cricketing world has ever seen, the South African legend rolled back the years with a stunning effort in the International Masters League, proving that age has done little to diminish his sharp reflexes and athleticism.

Jonty Rhodes produced a brilliant effort on the boundary line in the IML 2025(IML T20)
Jonty Rhodes produced a brilliant effort on the boundary line in the IML 2025(IML T20)

Facing an onslaught from a dominant Australian batting lineup, Rhodes grabbed the spotlight in a match where Shane Watson once again ran the show. The former Aussie all-rounder, fresh off a century against India, repeated the feat against South Africa, powering his side to a mammoth total of 260. But amid the flurry of boundaries and sixes, it was Rhodes’ brilliance in the field that left spectators in awe.

On the third delivery of the 19th over, Watson unleashed a full-blooded drive down the ground, seemingly destined for the boundary. Positioned at long-off, Rhodes had other ideas.

In a flash, he sprinted to his right, covering remarkable ground before launching into a full-stretch dive. With impeccable timing, he managed to get a firm hand on the ball, stopping it from reaching the ropes.

Watch:

This was not the first time in the tournament that Rhodes had stunned with his fielding exploits. Just days earlier, in a clash against India, he produced another brilliant fielding effort that left fans and fellow cricketers impressed.

Australia Masters cruise to big win

However, despite Rhodes’ heroics, South Africa struggled to keep Australia in check. Watson’s century set the platform for a dominant performance, and their bowlers ensured the Proteas remained on the back foot.

Chasing 261, South Africa’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, as it was bowled out for just 123. This was Australia's second win on the trot in the tournament, as Watson's men make a comeback in the points table after remaining winless in the first two matches.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs New Zealand Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On