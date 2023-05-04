Jonty Rhodes makes big MS Dhoni revelation behind helping support staff with ground covers in LSG vs CSK IPL tie

The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention. And that's exactly why Jonty Rhodes became the talk of the town in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 game which was abandoned due to rain. Breaking the internet with his incredible gesture for the groundstaff during the rain-curtailed encounter between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the legendary South African cricketer offered a helping hand to the ground staff when they were bringing the covers to protect the match pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Jonty Rhodes has made a big MS Dhoni revelation(PTI)

Rhodes, who is universally loved by the fans and followers of the game, received several noteworthy mentions from IPL aficionados on Twitter for his priceless gesture. "You can teach technique. You can teach stamina. You can teach field settings. You can't teach being grounded. What a legend! @JontyRhodes8 #LSGvsCSK #TATAIPL2023," a fan hailed Rhodes for his million-dollar gesture at Lucknow.

Acknowledging the love he received from the fans, the former South African cricketer shared an interesting anecdote about Dhoni after a fan praised him for his good deed during the IPL 2023. "Thank you @Anand_ac314 I was actually inspired by @msdhoni and the way he handled the incredible support he was shown at #EkanaStadium. Not just a legend, but a great man too #7 #legend #greathuman #respectthegame," Rhodes said in his response. The heartwarming response from the LSG fielding coach became an instant among the fans on the microblogging site.

Rhodes made his international debut against India at Kingsmead in 1992. The celebrated cricketer played 52 Tests and 245 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the Proteas from 1992 to 2003. Did you know? Since Rhodes has a close relationship with India, the former South African cricketer named his daughter India Jeanne Rhodes. The iconic ex-cricketer was signed by Lucknow Super Giants as their fielding coach ahead of IPL 2023. On Wednesday, LSG's home game against CSK was abandoned due to rain at the Ekana Stadium as IPL witnessed the first washout game of the 16th edition.

