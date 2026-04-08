Jos Buttler breaks silence on lean T20 run, reveals mindset behind Gujarat Titans revival bid: ‘Trusting my experience’

England star Jos Buttler looks to convert starts into match-winning knocks after a lean T20I run. Jos Buttler is relying on his experience and self-belief to revive his form with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2026, following a disappointing run in T20 internationals this year. Jos Buttler during a practice session ahead of the GT vs DC match. (PTI)

Buttler has endured a tough 2026 in the shortest format, particularly during the T20 World Cup, where he managed just 87 runs in eight innings. Overall, he has scored 168 runs in 11 T20Is this year, averaging 15.27 with a strike rate below 125, figures well below his usual standards.

Despite the struggles, Buttler has shown signs of recovery in the IPL. After a strong debut season with the Gujarat Titans, where he amassed 538 runs in 14 matches, he has begun this season with modest contributions: 38 off 33 balls against Punjab Kings and 26 off 14 against Rajasthan Royals. However, he is yet to convert these starts into a big innings.

Jos Buttler highlights the importance of a mental reset Speaking on the For the Love of Cricket podcast with Stuart Broad, Buttler highlighted the importance of mental reset and preparation. “I feel good, actually. Feel good with the break after the [T20] World Cup, just get to put the bat down and have some space. Basically, just focusing on myself, and on my set-up and making sure when the ball is released I am in a good position - which I do,” he said.

The England batter emphasised the need to trust his instincts and convert promising starts. “And then just trusting my game, trusting my experience, and trying to let it happen. I've got in some good positions, like getting in with a couple of starts. You always want to go on and make those match-winning contributions, but it's nice to be feeling calm in the middle and in a good space. Hopefully that can keep that going,” he added.

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Jos Buttler also underlined the importance of staying present and avoiding mental barriers. “Every day you start on nought, and that's kind of where I've been looking at,” he said. “Just looking forward, not thinking of the past, looking forward to the games, and just trying to be measured and not reading too much into past successes or past failures.”

"Sometimes you can - and I have certainly done it at times - get sort of a mental block against a certain bowler or a certain venue, and say 'this doesn't work for me, this ground.' Or 'why can't I score runs at any ground' or that kind of mentality. I'm trying to be really distant from that," he added.

With the Gujarat Titans losing their opening two matches, Buttler’s form will be crucial as they aim to bounce back against the Delhi Capitals.