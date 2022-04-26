'Jos Buttler has already scored what people generally do in an entire IPL': Former cricketers hail RR opener

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen and former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla were at a loss of words while trying to describe Jos Buttler's brilliance in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Buttler has already scored close to 500 runs in IPL 2022 in only 7 matches. The Rajasthan Royals opener has also notched up three hundreds and will be eyeing the record of becoming the first cricketer to score a hat-trick of hundreds in IPL when RR take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday.

Hailing Buttler for his imperious form this season, former India spinner Piyush Chawla claimed that some players score these many runs in an entire season which the English cricketer has achieved halfway through.

“We are only halfway through the tournament and he's already scored 490-odd runs. Generally, people score that many runs in an entire season. He's batting extremely well this season,” said Chawla on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

Praising Buttler for his belligerent knock against Delhi Capitals and the impact he has had in the most exciting IPL season, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen claimed that incredible performances like these raise the standard of the tournament.

“We are running out of adjectives and superlatives. The IPL is made incredible by the innings like these. The spectators love this, we love this, everybody in the studio loved this. I mean some of the shots he played you can't buy them. You can't practice that (because) no one sells it. You either have it or you don't. He's such a fine talent and in such a sublime form. When he starts to strike like that sometimes you've just got to say you know what, this guy is so good. He took his time and capitalised,” Pietersen said on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Lauding Buttler for his consistently good show in this IPL, Pietersen expressed that he's expecting more such performances from the England swashbuckler as he's in a sublime form.

"Jos did an unbelievable job against Delhi Capitals (in the previous game). I am sure he'll continue to do so because when you're in this kind of form in the tournament, you'll just bat and bat and bat, especially when the wickets are this good. So, I don't expect him to change the way he plays," he added.