Jos Buttler ruled out of West Indies ODIs with injury setback

PTI |
Oct 21, 2024 08:09 PM IST

England's Jos Buttler has been ruled out of West Indies ODIs with injury 'setback'

England white-ball cricket captain Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies after suffering an injury setback, with Liam Livingstone set to lead the team in his absence.

Jos Buttler is still recovering from calf injury.(REUTERS)
Jos Buttler is still recovering from calf injury.(REUTERS)

Buttler will miss the three-game ODI series starting next week following what England said Monday was "a slight setback in his rehabilitation" from the calf injury which ruled him out of Australia's white-ball tour of England last month.

England says Buttler is still expected to return for a five-game T20 series against the West Indies starting Nov. 9.

Livingstone has been named captain for the first time for the ODI series. Against Australia last month, Harry Brook was captain for the ODIs and Phil Salt took charge for the T20s.

