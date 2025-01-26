Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jos Buttler sets new record for most T20I runs against India

ANI |
Jan 26, 2025 07:12 PM IST

England captain Jos Buttler etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer against India in T20 Internationals. The milestone came during the second T20I of the India-England series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Buttler surpassed West Indies star Nicholas Pooran to claim the top spot, as per Wisden.

Chennai [India], : England captain Jos Buttler etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer against India in T20 Internationals. The milestone came during the second T20I of the India-England series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Buttler surpassed West Indies star Nicholas Pooran to claim the top spot, as per Wisden.

Jos Buttler sets new record for most T20I runs against India
Jos Buttler sets new record for most T20I runs against India

After losing the first match of the series in Kolkata by eight wickets, England sought a comeback in Chennai. Winning the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav put England into bat. England's innings got off to a shaky start, with Phil Salt dismissed in the first over, bringing Buttler to the crease.

The England skipper wasted no time in taking on the Indian bowlers, smashing 45 off 30 balls before falling to Axar Patel. He scored a half-century in the previous game in Kolkata, highlighting his form in the series. England managed to post 165/6, but their efforts proved insufficient as Tilak Varma's unbeaten fifty guided India to victory.

During his innings, Buttler crossed the 600-run mark against India in T20Is, becoming the first player to achieve this feat. His current tally of 611 runs surpasses Nicholas Pooran's 592, with Buttler achieving the milestone in four more matches than the West Indian batter.

Buttler joins an elite group of players who have scored over 500 T20I runs against India, including Glenn Maxwell , David Miller , and Aaron Finch . He also becomes the 13th player in T20I history to score over 600 runs against a single opponent. Only Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have managed to cross the 700-run mark against one team.

Buttler was delighted with the aggression his side exhibited to turn the moderate chase into an exhilarating affair, even though his side fell to a 2-0 series deficit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On