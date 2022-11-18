'Big auction coming up': Jos Buttler sledges IPL auction-bound star during AUS vs ENG 1st ODI - Watch

With the mini-auction auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) almost around the corner, England captain Jos Buttler came up with a cheeky remark to unnerve Australia's Cameron Green during the 1st One Day International between the cricketing superpowers on Thursday. Teasing the Australian batter, who was involved in an intense duel with Liam Dawson, England skipper Buttler poked fun at Green and reminded him about the upcoming IPL auction.

All-rounder Green is expected to trigger a bidding war between household IPL franchises at the mini-auction. The uncapped Australian is expected to make his IPL debut in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league. "Big auction coming up, Daws," Buttler can be heard in a video doing rounds on social media. Buttler's epic remark has become an instant hit among the fans and followers of domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza - the IPL.

Talking about the match, Green played an unbeaten knock of 20 off 28 balls to make sure Australia upstage the newly-crowned T20I World Champions in the 1st ODI of the bilateral series. Batting first at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, England posted 287-9 in 50 overs. England skipper Buttler, who represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022, scored 29 off 34 balls. England's Dawid Malan smashed a quick-fire 134 off 128 balls as the visitors posted a challenging total for the hosts in 50 overs.

Riding on David Warner's 86 off 84 balls and Steve Smith's blistering 80 off 78 balls, Australia chased down the target in 46.5 overs to beat England by 6 wickets at the Oval. England's Malan was named the Player of the Match. "Not fussed about the result, we wanted to play with a certain character. Dawid Malan was brilliant to take us till there, and with the field we tried different things and everyone responded. Not happy because we needed to take wickets early on. Quick turnaround, we travel tomorrow and then play Saturday. There will be changes," England skipper Buttler said after the match.

