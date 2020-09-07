e-paper
Home / Cricket / Jos Buttler to miss final T20 against Australia on Tuesday

Jos Buttler to miss final T20 against Australia on Tuesday

The 29-year-old, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T20, left England’s bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s six-wicket victory over the arch-rivals.

cricket Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:10 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Southampton
England's Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his man of the match award after the match.
England's Jos Buttler poses for a photo with his man of the match award after the match.(REUTERS)
         

England’s wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss the final T20 match against Australia on Tuesday to be with his family, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T20, left England’s bio-secure bubble on Sunday evening following the team’s six-wicket victory over the arch-rivals.

“He will miss England’s final Vitality IT20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England leads the three-match T20 series 2-0.

As a member of the Test team, Buttler spent two months in the bio-secure bubble for the red-ball series against West Indies and Pakistan before joining the white-ball team for Australia’s tour of England.

“Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the bio-secure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday,” the statement read.

After the final T20 at the Ageas Bowl, the two teams will move to Manchester for the three-match ODI series, starting Friday.

