‘Joy of getting out of quarantine’: BCCI shares picture of Dhawan-led Team India chilling by the pool ahead of SL Series

The members of Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India were out of hard quarantine on Thursday and enjoyed a bonding and recovery session by the pool. The new-look Indian team has arrived in Sri Lanka to play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The tour begins from July 13 in Colombo and before that, the youngsters of the team looked in high spirits for the upcoming assignment.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and shared a group photo of all the players in the swimming pool. “The joy of getting out of quarantine. All smiles,” tweeted the Indian cricket board.

The captain of the team – Shikhar Dhawan – also took to Instagram and shared a picture with his teammates. He wrote, “Just pooling around with the boys.”

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media and shared several pictures from the recovery session. In one of the snaps, he was seen sharing the frame with his teammate and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, and skipper Dhawan.

As the regulars of Team India are currently touring England, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya have been named in the squad that will square off against Sri Lanka. The young guns will play the final three T20Is before a full-strength Indian team participates in the much-awaited T20 World Cup later this year.

Coach Rahul Dravid had already stated that the youngster can utilize the Sri Lanka series as an opportunity to get named in the squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

“The Sri Lanka tour is crucial for youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad. They would be extremely keen to do well and set a marker for the selectors. Whether they get picked for the World Cup or not, that’s a call that the selectors and the Indian team management would take based on their plans and strategies,” Dravid had said in a presser before leaving for Sri Lanka.