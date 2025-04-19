Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jus Buttler smashes Mitchell Starc for five straight fours, Tewatia denies DC star final over-repeat with 2-ball finish

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 19, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Mitchell Starc failed to repeat his match-winning performance in the match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Just days after scripting a stunning final-over heist for Delhi Capitals, Mitchell Starc endured a humbling reversal at the hands of two men who know a thing or two about dramatic finishes – Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia. In the IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans chased down a daunting 204-run target with seven wickets in hand and eight balls to spare, courtesy a blazing 97* from Buttler and a two-ball finish from Tewatia, who ended the run-chase with a brilliant display of power-hitting against Starc.

Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler shakes hands with Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc after the match (REUTERS)
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler shakes hands with Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc after the match (REUTERS)

The equation was 10 off 6. Axar placed his trust in Starc, thanks to his heroics against RR where he had defended nine runs in the final over, then restricted them to 11 in the Super Over to win the match. But Tewatia ensured there would be no encore. The left-hander, who Sunil Gavaskar calls the ‘ice-man’ for his uncanny ability to remain calm under pressure, launched Starc’s very first ball into the deep midwicket stands. It was a full delivery in the slot, and Tewatia did not miss.

The follow-up was a sharp yorker that tailed in, but even then, Tewatia managed to flick it off the inside edge to the fine-leg boundary. Game over.

Buttler's exhibition in power-hitting

But the unravelling had started earlier. In the 15th over, Buttler, nursing cramps, tore into Starc with five consecutive fours; an exhibition of timing and power-hitting. He picked off wide yorkers, punished full tosses, and found gaps at will.

The same Jos Buttler had taken Starc to the cleaners in the past in RR colours, and he did it again here, with his team needing acceleration and Starc unable to find his radar.

Delhi’s 203/8, built on collective cameos from KL Rahul (28), Axar Patel (39), and Ashutosh Sharma (37, looked like enough at the halfway mark. But Gujarat’s power-packed chase, led by Buttler’s unbeaten 97 off 54 balls and a classic Tewatia cameo, told a different story.

With the win, Titans leaped to the top of the table with 10 points to their name. While DC also have the same number of points, GT have a higher Net Run Rate.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs DC Live and RR vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of RCB Squad, PBKS Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with GT vs DC Live and RR vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Jus Buttler smashes Mitchell Starc for five straight fours, Tewatia denies DC star final over-repeat with 2-ball finish
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On