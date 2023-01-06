'Just like Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli too will...': Ex-BCCI selector's huge prediction for India at 2023 World Cup

2023 will be an action-packed calendar for fans, especially with the ODI Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in India during October and November. Many Indian fans will be hoping for a repeat of 2011 when they last hosted the World Cup (with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), and all eyes will be on senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli was part of the team which won the final against Sri Lanka in 2011, and the former captain carried Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders after the thrilling victory. The 34-year-old found his form in 2022 and finished as the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, although India lost in the semi-finals. He also bagged an imperious record, becoming the first player to be the leading run-scorer in multiple T20 World Cups (2014, 2022).

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Ka Mahakumbh', former player Krishnamachari Srikkanth explained how Team India should approach the World Cup and how Kohli could be pivotal to their objectives. Srikkanth feels that Kohli could be the anchor the India had in the guise of Gautam Gambhir earlier. Chasing a target of 275 runs, India reached 277 for four in 48.2 overs in the final and Gambhir was his side's chief anchor with a knock of 97 runs off 122 balls, packed with nine fours.

"What role clarity do we need to give them? Look at Ishan Kishan for example, how he hits the ball, he has even scored a double century recently. Just tell these players to go out there and play your game, don’t restrict them. Just like Ishan Kishan, you need two or three more players who aren’t afraid to express themselves, that’s number one. All-rounders, batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders are required in this line-up. There should be a combination of these players in the team. And what about ODI cricket? Just like Gautam Gambhir has played a major role of anchor in the past, the same way Virat Kohli will play that role this time around", said Srikkanth.

"He will help players like Ishan Kishan excel just as he got a century when Kishan got a double century. It’s all about freedom, giving your players the freedom, do what you want, play your game even if you get out, that’s the approach the team should have", he further added. Kohli will be very important to Rahul Dravid’s approach in the showpiece event, especially considering his pedigree in ODI cricket. Kohli is currently sixth in the highest run-scorer list in ODI cricket history with 12471 runs in 265 matches, behind Sachin Tendulkar (1st), Kumar Sangakkara (2nd), Ricky Ponting (3rd), Sanath Jaysuriya (4th) and Mahela Jayawardena (5th).

