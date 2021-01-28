IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Kagiso Rabada cleans up Hasan Ali to claim his 200th Test wicket - WATCH
Photo of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada(AP)
Photo of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada(AP)
cricket

Kagiso Rabada cleans up Hasan Ali to claim his 200th Test wicket - WATCH

Kagiso Rabada, playing his 44th test, is now the youngest South African to complete 200 test wickets. He returned with figures of 3-70.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:17 PM IST

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday altered the record books during the third day’s play of the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi. The 25-year-old became the third-fastest Proteas bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Rabada reached the milestone in his first over of the day after he cleaned up Hasan Ali (21) as the batsman attempted a pull shot. The South African youngster, playing his 44th test, is now the youngest South African to complete 200 test wickets. He returned with figures of 3-70.

Rabada is now the eighth-highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. Steyn remains on the top with 439 wickets, followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390) and Allan Donald (330).

Rabada, who took 8,154 balls to claim his 200th wicket, is also the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach the glorious milestone in the longest format of the game. At the moment, Rabada has the best strike rate among bowlers with 200-plus Test wickets.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resumed day three of the first Test with the lead of 88 and added 70 runs to their overnight score before South Africa folded hosts for 378.

For South Africa, Rabada and Keshav Maharaj were the picks of the bowlers scalping three wickets each while pacer Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi picked two wickets each.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kagiso rabada south africa pakistan
app
Close
e-paper
File photo of umpire Bruce Oxenford.(Twitter/ICC)
File photo of umpire Bruce Oxenford.(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Umpire Bruce Oxenford calls time on international career

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • Before becoming an umpire, Oxenford represented Queensland in eight first-class matches as a leg-spin bowler and lower-order batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

'I had a clear game plan': Pujara on getting hit 11 times on Day 5 of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:12 PM IST
  • Pujara opened up on his decision to not defend the rising deliveries with his bat and why he instead chose to get hit on the body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammed Siraj prepares to bowl during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj prepares to bowl during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

India bowling coach Bharat Arun explains how Siraj excelled in Australia

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
  • While head coach Ravi Shastri had already described him as ‘the find of the series Down Under’, bowling coach Bharat Arun stated that Siraj is someone who has both anger and hunger to succeed at the international level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
File picture of Michael Vaughan(Getty Images)
cricket

Michael Vaughan slams 'ridiculous suggestion' of banning bouncers

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Recently, concussion specialist Michael Turner, the media director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, had urged authorities to consider banning the use of bouncers against players below the age of 18 in order to limit long-term complications.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, gestures as he contemplates appealing for a catch during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, gestures as he contemplates appealing for a catch during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'This is unreal man': Ashwin recalls Gill's words during Melbourne Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:12 AM IST
  • In a conversation with India batting coach Vikram Rathour on his Youtube channel, off-spinner R Ashwin recalled an incident involving Gill from the Melbourne Test which left him impressed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada(AP)
Photo of South African pacer Kagiso Rabada(AP)
cricket

Kagiso Rabada cleans up Hasan Ali to claim his 200th Test wicket - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada, playing his 44th test, is now the youngest South African to complete 200 test wickets. He returned with figures of 3-70.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara plays at the ball during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

I had to grip the bat with four fingers, it wasn't natural: Cheteshwar Pujara

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Match by match, session by session, Pujara spoke about the experience of being in the thick of action in a historic series and on how he made a gash through Australia's plans mid-way through the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems before the match.(REUTERS)
cricket

India bowling coach compares captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Rahane made shrewd bowling changes while being attacking with the field placements. He had to work with a lot of youngsters and he was successful in bringing the best out of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nathan Lyon.(AP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon.(AP)
cricket

'Thank you for kind gesture': Lyon shares photo of Team India's signed jersey

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Sharing a series of images on his Instagram, Lyon opened up on the tough series and congratulated the Indian team for pulling off a sensational series win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur: File Photo(PTI)
Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

Last few days since I came back home were surreal, says Shardul Thakur

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:07 PM IST
Shardul Thakur took to Twitter and thanked fans for their love and support. He said that the last few days since his return have been ‘surreal’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket South Africa logo.
Cricket South Africa logo.
cricket

CSA interim chairperson asked to resign after verbal tirade against journalist

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Yacoob faced widespread criticism after he repeatedly insulted the journalist who wanted him to respond to allegations against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andy Flower.(Getty Images)
File image of Andy Flower.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He had the respect': Andy Flower names England’s ‘most skillful player of spin'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • Former England coach Andy Flower is one of the few foreign coaches who has experience of winning a Test series in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

India to clash with India A in England before Test series

PTI, London
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:54 PM IST
The India cricket team is scheduled to tour England in August and September to play five Test matches, beginning with the opening game at Nottingham on August 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020 England's Tom Banton Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
Cricket - Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 1, 2020 England's Tom Banton Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
cricket

I need to be playing cricket instead of sitting on bench: Banton

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:13 PM IST
The 22-year-old, who played just two matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in the two-month-long IPL last year, said he wants to play cricket and not warm the bench.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP