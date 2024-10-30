Kagiso Rabada dethrones Jasprit Bumrah in ICC Test bowling rankings; Virat Kohli out of top 10 in batting charts

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has dethroned India's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, from the top of the ICC Test rankings of bowlers. Rabada, who recently completed 300 Test wickets, overtook Bumrah and others in the list to become the top-ranked bowler in Tests for the first time since 2019. In the first Test against Bangladesh, Rabada brought his A-game to the table and picked nine wickets to help the Proteas claim a convincing win. Kagiso Rabada is the new no. 1 ranked bowler in ICC Test rankings.(AFP and PTI)

Meanwhile, Bumrah failed to make much impact in the second Test against New Zealand on a turning track and remained wicketless. He has been dropped down to the third spot in the rankings behind Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood.

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also fell two places and is now placed fourth in the rankings. Pakistan spinner Noman Ali made a sensational entry into the top 10 after his heroics in the third and final Test of his side's recent series against England in Rawalpindi. Noman made a massive eight-spot jump to ninth overall and a new career-high rating on the list for Test bowlers.

Mitchell Santner, who claimed 13 wickets against India recently, also earned a new career-high rating and rose a whopping 30 rungs to move to 44th overall.

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant out of top 10

In the batting charts, Indian maestro Virat Kohli has moved out of the top 10 after a poor show in Pune. He has dropped six places and is currently placed at the 14 spot. Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant also paid the price for an underwhelming outing in the second Test. He lost his holdings in the top 10 rankings and is now pushed to 11th.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also suffered a big drop and is now out of the top 20 tallies and placed at the 24th spot. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains the only Indian in top 10 at the third position.

England star Joe Root remained at the top of the charts despite a pair of low scores in the third Test against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan Saud Shakeel made a massive 20-spot leap to move to the seventh spot in the charts. Rachin Ravindra also entered the top 10 after consistent performances with the bat against India.

Veteran India duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin maintain a healthy lead at the top of the rankings for Test all-rounders,