‘Kagiso Rabada is proper fire but Jofra Archer is no less’: Speed merchants praised for cutting out slower-ball use

The Indian Premier League cricket fans are gearing up for a blockbuster night on May 29, where they could witness a high-octane Qualifier 2 clash between the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans and the Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals. The two teams will go head-to-head at the New Chandigarh Stadium, fighting for a place in the final, where they will take on the high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru side for a chance to get their hands on the prestigious IPL trophy. Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer are fighting it out hard in the Purple Cap race with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Reuters and ANI Images)

On paper, the contest looks well-balanced, with plenty of batting depth and firepower on both sides, especially with GT’s Sai Sudharsan and RR’s 15-year-old rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi locking horns as they look to strengthen their position in the 2026 Orange Cap race. However, one must not forget the lethal bowling attacks of both teams, which have been instrumental to their success this season, particularly while defending totals in what has been one of the most challenging IPL campaigns for bowlers due to flat pitches.

The clash in Mullanpur could well be decided by GT speedster Kagiso Rabada, who has thrived this season under the guidance of head coach and former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra. With 26 wickets to his name, Rabada has been the backbone of GT’s bowling success, especially in the powerplay.

However, the GT top order will have to be wary of RR’s Jofra Archer, who has consistently clocked speeds above 150 kph, reminding fans of the raw pace that once made him one of England’s most feared bowlers before recurring back injuries kept him out for long spells. Since his comeback in 2025, Archer has regained both pace and rhythm, much to RR’s delight. He dismantled Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive top order in the Eliminator, picking up three key wickets in the powerplay to help RR cruise to a comfortable 47-run victory.

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While batters have occasionally managed to use his pace against him, Archer has rediscovered his control and consistency under bowling coach Shane Bond. The fast bowler is also firmly in the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets, just behind Rabada.

Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra highlighted how the bowling management of both franchises has instilled confidence in their speedsters to rely on natural pace rather than overusing variations, a trend often seen in modern T20 cricket. Chopra also cautioned batters from both teams to be mindful of the impact both pacers could have on this crucial contest.

“GT have taken 31 Powerplay wickets. RR aren't too far behind either. They have also taken 29 wickets. Kagiso Rabada is bowling like fire. The bro is proper fire, but Jofra is no less. He is also bowling at 150 kph. I think both bowling coaches have said something in their ears, that they should bowl length balls and fast, and stay far away from slower ones.

Both used to be guilty of that. Jofra used to bowl a leg-cutter variation, and Kagiso Rabada used to use an off-cutter variation a lot. The role clarity has come this time. Shane Bond might have spoken to Jofra, and it might be Ashish Nehra's input for Kagiso Rabada,” Chopra analysed Rabada and Archer’s performance this season in a video shared on his YouTube channel.