Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carries father’s invaluable lesson in his fearless batting: ‘If I score 80 instead of a hundred...’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has almost redefined fearless batting with an approach rarely seen at this level, especially from someone so young. The 15-year-old has taken on some of the best bowlers in world cricket without showing even a hint of hesitation, attacking purely on instinct rather than reputation. From Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood to Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he has gone after elite bowlers from the very first ball and forced teams onto the defensive. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the standout batter for Rajasthan Royals this season. (AP Photo)

What has stood out even more is his mindset around milestones. Sooryavanshi has shown little interest in slowing down for personal landmarks, something evident from the couple of nervy 90s he has registered this season. Even when nearing a hundred, his intent remains unchanged - keep attacking, keep finding boundaries and keep piling pressure on the opposition. That clarity in approach, combined with his natural power and confidence, has made him one of the most dangerous batters of the tournament.

The teenage sensation, who has already produced several breathtaking knocks this season, revealed that his approach towards batting has been shaped by lessons from his father since childhood, with the focus always remaining on the team’s result rather than individual numbers.

"Since childhood, my father has always told me that if you score a hundred, a double hundred, or even a triple hundred, but the team does not win because of it, then those runs hold no value. They may only for your personal record, but they do not benefit the team. Cricket, in the end, is a team game. So, if I score 80 instead of a hundred and my team wins, and if we still do not win despite me scoring a century, then that 80 means more to me than the hundred," Sooryavanshi said on JioStar.

Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns massive praise from PSL team owner after Eliminator heroics vs SRH: ‘I’m truly blown away’

Despite already breaking multiple records this season, Sooryavanshi made it clear that his priority remains helping the team progress deeper into the competition rather than chasing milestones for their own sake.

"The longer my team stays in the tournament and the deeper we go into the playoffs and finals, the more chances I will get to score hundreds and achieve whatever records I want to break. So, it benefits both me personally and the team as well."

Sooryavanshi locked in to take RR to final Ahead of the high-pressure Qualifier 2 clash, Sooryavanshi insisted that Rajasthan Royals are focused on sticking to the same fearless approach that has carried them throughout the season.

“We are looking to go in with a good mindset and positive intent and continue doing what the whole team has done throughout the tournament. We should continue to enjoy the game, which we always do, not take the pressure of a big match, and back our strengths. As a team and as a unit, we want to reach the finals and hopefully lift the trophy,” he added.