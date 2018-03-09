Kagiso Rabada picks eighth fifer of Test career, nudges Steve Smith in celebration

Kagiso Rabada roared through Australia — stoking up the animosity between the teams on the way — as South Africa bowled the tourists out for 243 on day one of the second test on Friday. (SA v AUS 2nd Test LIVE)

Rabada took five wickets - his eight fifer in Test cricket - in the space of 18 balls in a blistering spell just before and after tea at St. George’s Park, sending the Australians slumping from 161-3. They were saved from a worse fate when Tim Paine made 36 and put on 61 with Australia’s last two batsmen.

Rabada took three of his wickets in an over, and removed Australian batsmen on the last ball before tea and first ball after it, to turn the tide in the home team’s favour.

The quick bowler may also have added to the ill-feeling between the teams, which came to a head with a confrontation last weekend between Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock on a staircase near the dressing rooms in the first test at Durban.

After dismissing Steve Smith on Friday in Port Elizabeth, Rabada appeared to intentionally bump into the Australia captain with his shoulder during his follow-through. The incident has the potential to see Rabada banned, possibly for the rest of the series.

#SAvAUS This nudge between Rabada and Smith will no doubt be reviewed by the match referee pic.twitter.com/2ln0tmTOln — Michael Sherman (@Golfhackno1) March 9, 2018

Also under scrutiny following the unsavoury incident with de Kock in the first game, Warner made 63 at the top of the order only for Australia to slip up badly in the second session, when it lost five wickets for 72 having been 98-1 at lunch. The Aussies were bowled out in the 72nd over when Lungi Ngidi dismissed Tim Paine.