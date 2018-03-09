Live cricket score: South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1, Port Elizabeth: AUS 74/0

Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test against South Africa cricket team on Friday. South Africa and Australia cricket team will be keen to mellow down hostilities in the second Test of the four-match series at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. Steve Smith and Co. won the opening match by 118 runs. The win maintained Australia’s Test dominance in South Africa but was overshadowed by spats both on and off the field involving Australian vice-captain David Warner and Proteas wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock. Both Warner and De Kock were penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC). With the hosts looking for a win to level the series, things could turn hot again in the second Test. Get live cricket score of the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1, at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, here.

