Kagiso Rabada’s shocking delivery leaves teammates in splits - Watch video

Kagiso Rabada is a fast bowler who is well known for his consistency and thanks to his variations, the South Africa international has established himself as one of the top pacers in the world right now.

However, during the one-off Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia on Saturday at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, he bowled a shocking delivery that left batsman Glenn Maxwell and his teammates in splits.

Kagiso Rabada bowled a dead ball in the ninth over of the match, after he failed to grip the ball and it slipped away from his hand while he tried deliver. The ball then went way past the pitch and was finally collected by the point fielder.

Chris Morris claimed two key wickets as South Africa strangled Australia to a 21-run victory in their rain-reduced Twenty20 international on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

The South Africans easily protected their 108 for six total off 10 overs to restrict Australia to 87 for seven with Morris the star of the Proteas bowling attack.

Morris claimed the wickets of D’Arcy Short for a first-ball duck and Chris Lynn for 14 in his opening over to trigger a wicket slide.

The Australians fell away from 21 for one after two overs to be 60 for six upon the dismissal of Alex Carey for eight in the seventh over with Lungi Ngidi (2-16) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2-21) also among the wickets.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 18:04 IST