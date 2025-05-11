Menu Explore
Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine, second sample test declined: Fresh details of pacer's recreational drug use

ByHT Sports Desk
May 11, 2025 03:53 PM IST

As per reports in South African newspaper Rapport, Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine. Here's how his legal team helped him escape an extended ban. 

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada has served his provisional suspension after testing positive for a recreational drug. The pacer is allowed to make a return to competitive cricket. However, fresh details have now emerged regarding Rabada's recreational drug use and how the Proteas quick managed to avoid an extended doping ban.

Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine. Here's how his legal team helped him escape an extended ban. (REUTERS)
Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine. Here's how his legal team helped him escape an extended ban. (REUTERS)

Rabada, who was marked for a comeback with the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, tested positive for cocaine, as per a report in South African newspaper Rapport.

The same report stated that Rabada provided a urine sample on January 21 after the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead. Once the results came in, the samples returned traces of benzoylecgonine (BZE), a metabolite of cocaine.

It was then that Rabada's legal team came to his rescue as they managed to prove that the 29-year-old cricketer had used cocaine out of competition. The report in Rapport further states that the concentration was less than 1,000 nanograms per millilitre, and hence, his legal team argued that the use of cocaine was not on the day of the drug test.

Rabada also declined the option of having a second sample test. "He was smart to go down that route. If you know you did it, it saves you time and legal fees,” Rapport quoted Khalid Galant, CEO of the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), as saying.

Rabada issues statement

After playing two matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, Rabada flew back to South Africa. At that time, it was said that the pacer had returned home owing to personal reasons.

 

However, earlier this month, Rabada posted a statement confirming that he tested positive for a recreational drug and was serving a provisional suspension, and this was the reason behind his returning home from India.

In his statement, he shared, "I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.”

Rabada was then cleared by SAIDS last week as the body stated that the pacer completed his one-month provisional suspension. The speedster also completed an education and awareness programme to prevent further substance abuse.

Rabada is now expected to play in South Africa's playing XI for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which is slated to begin at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 11.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine, second sample test declined: Fresh details of pacer's recreational drug use
