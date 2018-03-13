Kagiso Rabada top Test bowler, R Ashwin climbs to No. 4 in ICC rankings

Kagiso Rabada regained his top spot among bowlers crossing the coveted 900-point mark in ratings even as Indian off-spinner R Ashwin climbed up a couple of notches to be placed fourth in the ICC Test Player Rankings, released today.

Rabada was back as No 1 after his ‘Player of the Match’ effort of 11-150 that helped South Africa defeat Australia by six wickets in Port Elizabeth to level their four-match series at 1-1.

READ | Faf du Plessis slams ICC’s decision to suspend pacer Kagiso Rabada

Rabada is the 23rd bowler to cross 900 points and only the fourth South Africa player to do so after Vernon Philander (highest of 912 points in 2013), Shaun Pollock (909 in 1999) and Dale Steyn (909 in 2014).

Despite India not playing a Test match currently, Ashwin gained two places as Josh Hazlewood (from 4th to 5th) and Mitchell Starc (5th to 9th) slipped in the rankings following Australia’s defeat. The other Indian Ravindra Jadeja remained static at third place.

In the batsmen’s list, there has been no change with Steve Smith perched at the top while Indian captain Virat Kohli in second position. Cheteshwar Pujara maintained his sixth place in the rankings.

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is another major gainer in the latest rankings update, his scores of 126 not out and 28 helping him move up five slots to reach seventh position in the batsmen’s list led by Australia captain Steve Smith.

READ | South Africa look to stalwarts to replace Kagiso Rabada in 3rd test vs Australia

Hashim Amla has moved up one place to ninth position while Lungi Ngidi has gained 12 slots in the list of bowlers to reach 37th position after grabbing five wickets in the match.

For Australia, Usman Khawaja’s second innings knock of 75 has helped him gain five places to reach 16th position. Wicketkeeper Tim Paine (up 16 places to 66th), opener Cameron Bancroft (up 15 places to a career-best 78th) and fast bowler Pat Cummins (up four places to a career-best 23rd) have all moved up.

Meanwhile, New Zealand and England play a two-Test series that overlaps with the final two Tests of the South Africa-Australia Test series.

A series win for England could see them overtake New Zealand to take fourth position in the Test Team Rankings as the latter are just one point ahead at 100 points.

READ | South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada wants to learn from latest ban

On the other hand, New Zealand could overtake Australia to third position if they win their series and Australia go on to lose 3-1 to South Africa.

India have already been presented with the ICC Test Championship Mace and a USD 1 million prize money after being assured of the top place at the April 3 cut-off date, South Africa are assured of the second prize of USD 500,000 while the third and fourth sides get USD 200,000 and USD 100,000, respectively.