Kaif tears into Mohammad Amir, says 'why are we focusing on him?': 'Cannot come to our level. Made his team lose to USA'

Mohammad Kaif hit back strongly at Mohammad Amir after the former Pakistan pacer continued to question India’s prospects in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Amir had earlier predicted that India would fall to the West Indies and fail to reach the semi-finals. After that forecast proved wide of the mark, he doubled down by backing England to stop India’s run and suggested Suryakumar Yadav’s side would not make the final. He has also labelled out-of-form Abhishek Sharma a 'slogger', for which he has been facing heat from Indian fans. Mohammad Kaif launches blistering attack on Mohammad Amir over India swipe. (X Images)

Kaif launched a scathing attack on Amir, accusing him of making provocative predictions about India merely to grab attention and stir headlines, while asserting that such remarks do not deserve a serious response from the defending champions’ camp.

"Did Amir really not know that India would reach the semifinals? He also knew it, that the defending champions will make it. But because it will become news, they do all these things. We must not give them importance. There is no need for us to come down to their level and reply," he said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Pakistan drop Babar Azam, roll the dice with six new faces in Shaheen Afridi-led ODI squad against Bangladesh

Continuing his tirade, Kaif took a pointed swipe at Amir by recalling Pakistan’s shock defeat to the USA in the T20 World Cup 2024, questioning his composure in that crucial super over and implying that the pacer had little ground to criticise others.

"The loss that they faced against the USA in 2024, it was the same bowler who was the reason. In that over, there was only one boundary, but too many wides. His ball did not even land on the stumps. Who got scared against that USA team and made his team lose the game, then I do not have to say more," he remarked.

“Pakistan so behind in the sport. Just let them be” Keeping up the attack, the former India batter dismissed the need to engage with Amir at all, arguing that responding to such remarks would only grant them the attention they seek and insisting India should stay above the noise.

"Why are we focusing on him? The country that is so behind in the sport, they have no players, no solid captain, or a solid bowler, nothing. Just let them be. We don't have to talk about everything they talk. They cannot come to our level. They have different problems. If we focus on their comments, it is like we are giving them importance, and that is what they want anyway," he added.