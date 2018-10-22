Today in New Delhi, India
Kamindu Mendis, bowler who can bowl with both arms, selected in Sri Lankan T20 squad

Kamindu Mendis, who has played under-19 matches, was brought into the squad led by Thisara Perera for Saturday’s match at Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo under lights.

Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka Cricket Board XI bowls right arm over to Eoin Morgan of England during the tour match between Sri Lanka Cricket Board XI and England at P Sara Oval on October 5, 2018 in Colombo.(Getty Images)

Sri Lanka on Monday included a 20-year-old ambidextrous bowler in its 15-member squad for the one-off Twenty20 match against England.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Pradeep.

