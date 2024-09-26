Kamindu Mendis' world record is a first in 147 years of Test cricket's existence

Sri Lanka all-rounder Kamindu Mendis created history by becoming the first cricketer in the 147 years of Test cricket's existence to hit a 50-plus score in all of his first eight Test matches. Mendis etched his name on the record books on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand by slamming his fifth half-century and eighth consecutive 50-plus score. Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match against New Zealand(AFP)

Since making his Test debut against Australia in 2022, Mendis has registered at least a half-century in each of his eight Tests. He has converted four of those to centuries with 164 being his highest score so far. He will resume proceedings on Day 2 with senior-pro Angelo Mathews for company, eyeing to add another century to his already impressive beginning to Test cricket.

With 873 runs in eight matches (counting), Mendis has a staggering average of 79.36. He has already rescued Sri Lanka from difficult situations. On Thursday, though, he came in to bat when they were already on top. It was mainly because of Dinesh Chandimal, who hit a masterful century to help Sri Lanka reach 306/3 at stumps in Galle.

He was bowled by Glenn Phillips in the final session after hitting 15 boundaries in his knock of 116 -- his sixth Test century at the picturesque venue and his 16th overall.

Sri Lanka in driver's seat

Mathews reached his own milestone by becoming only the sixth cricketer to make 2,000 Test runs at a single venue -- a select group that includes the likes of Joe Root and Graham Gooch -- on the notoriously bowler-friendly Galle pitch.

Chandimal made his ton with a single off Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner in a knock that capitalised on loose deliveries.

He powered forwards after the end of his 122-run stand with Dimuth Karunaratne, who was run out on 46 and walked back to the pavilion fuming after a miscommunication between the pair.

New Zealand missed two opportunities to break the partnership earlier and failed to halt Sri Lanka's momentum through the day.

Daryl Mitchell, fielding at slip, dropped two catches including a change to get Chandimal out on five in the fourth over.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell missed a stumping opportunity off Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka won the opening match of the two-Test series by 63 runs. New Zealand have not won any of their five previous Tests at Galle.

New Zealand players wore black armbands to honour the late Ian Taylor, who was the manager of the Black Caps from 1980 to 1990.