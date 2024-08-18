Kamran Akmal hammers PCB, accuses board of causing 'international mockery' for not allowing fans in Bangladesh Test

Pakistan will kick off a two-match Test series against Bangladesh next week, with the first Test set to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The series will then move to the National Stadium in Karachi for the second Test, which is scheduled to start on August 29. However, a recent decision by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sparked controversy, where it announced the second Test will be played behind closed doors due to ongoing renovations at the venue. Kamran Akmal spoke in detail about PCB's decision to host the second Test in Karachi(Files)

The PCB's choice to play the match without spectators has faced strong criticism, particularly from former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal. Akmal has expressed his discontent, accusing the board of making a mockery of Pakistan on the international stage. He argued that the decision to hold the match in Karachi under these circumstances was a disservice to both fans and the sport.

“The second Test match will be played in Karachi. So I think you know that there is a renovation going on in Karachi. They are preparing a stadium for the Champions Trophy. So it will be a joke of Pakistan that Test matches are being played in Pakistan without a crowd. And we don’t just have 2-3 stadiums; we also have Faisalabad Stadium. We could have played there too; it is a top-class stadium. So much cricket has happened there,” Kamran said in a video uploaded from his YouTube channel, as quoted by News18.

Akmal suggested another alternative venue in Multan, where the matches could have been hosted with proper facilities and fan access.

"There is a stadium in Multan. And you know that Multan Stadium is very good. And the crowd also comes there. So you know that this is your stadium; you could have put another Test match at one of these two venues. So it would have been good. So I think it will be an international mockery of our cricket. These things should not happen,” he added.

The absence of fans during the second Test is expected to impact the atmosphere of the match, potentially affecting player performance and overall engagement with the series. As the PCB continues its renovations, the cricketing community is left to debate the implications of this decision on Pakistan's international cricketing reputation.

PCB's statement

The PCB expressed its regret over hosting the match against Bangladesh without spectators, citing renovation work due to Champions Trophy commitments. Pakistan is scheduled to host the ICC tournament in 2025.

“In light of ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium as part of preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made the difficult decision to hold the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled from August 30 to September 3, without spectators in attendance,” the PCB wrote in a statement.

“We understand the vital role that our enthusiastic supporters play in cricket, providing encouragement and inspiration to our players. However, after thoroughly considering all options, we have concluded that the safest course of action is to hold the match without spectators,” it added.