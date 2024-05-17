 Kane Williamson hugs SRH owner Kavya Maran after washout in Hyderabad to send internet into overdrive | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kane Williamson hugs SRH owner Kavya Maran after washout in Hyderabad to send internet into overdrive

ByHT Sports Desk
May 17, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Kane Williamson was ecstatic to spot Kavya Maran. He hugged the SRH owner and said: "So good to see you."

New Zealand great Kane Williamson took the internet by storm by sharing a warm hug with Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran. The moment heartwarming occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stands on Thursday after the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Kane Williamson hugs Kavya Maran after SRH vs GT washout
Kane Williamson hugs Kavya Maran after SRH vs GT washout

Williamson, who played only two games for GT this season, was shaking hands with the SRH players after the official announcement was made when Kavya called him. The right-handed batter was ecstatic to spot Kavya. He hugged the SRH owner and said: "So good to see you."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“All good?” replied Kavya with a big smile.

The video was shared by SRH on their X handle with an orange heart emoji.

VIDEO: Kane Williamson shares warm hug with SRH owner Kavya Maran

Kavya and Kane are old acquaintances. Williamson represented SRH for eight long seasons between 2015 and 2022. He also captained the franchise when David Warner was banned in 2018. The former New Zealand skipper was also their full-time leader in 2022 before being released by the franchise. Williamson is still SRH's third-highest run-scorer behind Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, with 2102 runs in 76 matches.

SRH qualify for playoffs

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment.

GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the play-off race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

The toss didn't happen at scheduled time of 7 pm due to rain and wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the covers and outfield stayed covered.

The cut-off time for a five-over game was 10:56 PM, which meant the drizzle needed to stop for mop-up to begin by around 10:15pm but with rain showing no signs of abating, the official decided to abandon the match.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, GT vs SRH Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Kane Williamson hugs SRH owner Kavya Maran after washout in Hyderabad to send internet into overdrive

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On