Kane Williamson hugs SRH owner Kavya Maran after washout in Hyderabad to send internet into overdrive

New Zealand great Kane Williamson took the internet by storm by sharing a warm hug with Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran. The moment heartwarming occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stands on Thursday after the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match was washed out without a ball being bowled. Kane Williamson hugs Kavya Maran after SRH vs GT washout

Williamson, who played only two games for GT this season, was shaking hands with the SRH players after the official announcement was made when Kavya called him. The right-handed batter was ecstatic to spot Kavya. He hugged the SRH owner and said: "So good to see you."

“All good?” replied Kavya with a big smile.

The video was shared by SRH on their X handle with an orange heart emoji.

VIDEO: Kane Williamson shares warm hug with SRH owner Kavya Maran

Kavya and Kane are old acquaintances. Williamson represented SRH for eight long seasons between 2015 and 2022. He also captained the franchise when David Warner was banned in 2018. The former New Zealand skipper was also their full-time leader in 2022 before being released by the franchise. Williamson is still SRH's third-highest run-scorer behind Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, with 2102 runs in 76 matches.

SRH qualify for playoffs

SRH thus became the third team to make the cut after following Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who are currently occupying the top two places in the standings.

The Sunrisers received one point to take their tally to 15 points with one match to go. They will face Punjab Kings, who have already been eliminated, on May 19 in their last league assignment.

GT, the last year's runners-up and 2022 champions, were knocked out of the play-off race after their previous match was also abandoned due to rain. They thus end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

The toss didn't happen at scheduled time of 7 pm due to rain and wet outfield. The rain intensified before settling into a steady shower as the covers and outfield stayed covered.

The cut-off time for a five-over game was 10:56 PM, which meant the drizzle needed to stop for mop-up to begin by around 10:15pm but with rain showing no signs of abating, the official decided to abandon the match.